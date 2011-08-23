After channeling Cameron Diaz in a magenta gown and turquoise earrings at the premiere of The Help earlier this month, Jessica Chastain tried out a different look on Monday night.

The 30-year-old actress, who has a whopping six films that are being released over the next year, hit the red carpet in a light blue strapless Christian Dior Couture knee-length cocktail dress at a screening of The Debt in New York City.

The redhead styled her hair in an elegant rolled-under updo in keeping with the ladylike dress, but she opted for an intense make up effect.

"I wanted Jessica's eyes to be bold because her dress and skin are such a soft, pale color. We didn't want her to be washed out," says mark Celebrity Makeup Artist Mai Quynh who created the look using mark No Place to Run Longwear Eyeliner in Jet Set with Keep It Going Longwear Eyeliner & Shadow Entourage in black along her top and bottom lash lines.

When asked if she has any major red carpet fashion regrets, the Hollywood newbie told Us Weekly, "I haven't had one...yet. But it's just the beginning!"

