By Kat Giantis

As armchair obstetricians wonder what might be under the suspiciously billowy top that Jessica Simpson was sporting over the weekend (short answer: nothing baby-related), she's sharing details about how newly minted fiancé Eric Johnson asked her to be his second wife.

In a sit-down Monday on CBS' "The Early Show," the starlet admitted that she teared up when the recently divorced former NFL player proposed, although surprisingly enough, her waterworks had nothing to do with the prospect of wearing an unconventional ruby, gold and diamond engagement ring, which has been the subject of much mocking on the Interwebs.

"I actually had to sit on his knee I was so shocked," she recalled. "To really get what was happening."

The question-popping was "a total surprise," according to Jess, who is out promoting her Christmas album. Luckily, she came to her senses long enough to answer in the affirmative.

"I said 'yes!' and we both definitely were teary-eyed," she shares. "I didn't even try the ring on until like, five minutes in. I was so shocked, [I] just kind of sat there and cried with him."

And despite the proposal coming just days after her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, slipped a behemoth diamond sparkler on Vanessa Minnillo's finger, Simpson says her beau planned his proposal "a long time ago," although her idea of what qualifies as "a long time ago" must be different from ours, considering that she and Johnson have only been dating since May.

"He had a [discussion] with my mom and dad," she says. "He was a gentleman about it."

Eric, gushes Jessica, is "just really thoughtful and he keeps me very centered and always makes me feel like my feet are on the ground and is probably the most special part of my life and my day."

She adds that he's "the best man in my life. Sorry Dad!" (And somewhere, Papa Joe seethes with jealousy and plots his revenge.)

Simpson obligingly flashed her Tiffany-designed, Neil Lane-bought antique ring during the chat, pointing out that she's "already done the traditional thing," referring to the massive 4-carat, Asscher-cut diamond that Lachey gave her during his Hawaii-set proposal.

"I wanted to do something that was different," explains J.Simp, whose camp has denied rumors that she paid for the rumored $150,000 bauble. She's quick to add, "It was all Eric's idea and he just wanted it to be special ... He did good."

Still, that hasn't stopped talk that she needed a jewelry affirmation from guests at her engagement party, which took place Thursday night at her parents' Encino estate with a spread of mini pizzas, sliders and other finger foods.

"At one point, she asked one of the servers what she thought of the ring," a spy tells In Touch. "When the server said it was beautiful, Jessica snapped, 'You don't mean that!'"

But another source assures People that Simpson couldn't have been happier to give the 50 or so guests a gander at her new ruby, which also happens to be her birthstone: "She was so excited to share her news with her family and friends and show them the ring!"

Well, apparently not that excited.

Depending on which source you believe, Jessica was either an hour or two hours late for her own engagement bash.

