Entertainment Tonight -- Sources tell ET actress Jessica Lange is suffering from injuries after she fell at her vacation home in Minnesota.

According to her rep, Lange bruised her ribs, broke her collarbone and has a tiny cut on her forehead.

Her rep tells ET the actress will be "completely fine and expects to be released from the hospital imminently."

Lange was recently seen at the 66th Annual Golden Globes with Drew Barrymore -- the two star in the HBO movie "Grey Gardens."