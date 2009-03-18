NEW YORK (AP) -- Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lange has been hospitalized after a short fall from her steps at her home near Duluth, Minn.

Lange's representative, Leslee Dart, says the 59-year-old actress bruised her ribs, broke her collarbone and received a small cut on her forehead.

Dart says Lange, who was vacationing when she fell Tuesday, "will be completely fine and expects to be released from the hospital imminently."

Lange co-stars with Drew Barrymore in the HBO film "Grey Gardens."