When the final episode of 90210's fourth season aired May 15, Jessica Lowndes' Adrianna Tate-Duncan assumed her ex-boyfriend Dixon Wilson (Tristan Wilds) had once again jilted her. What she didn't know, however, was that he'd be involved in a potentially fatal car crash.

Us Weekly caught up with Lowndes, 23, at The CW Up Front event in NYC May 17, where she shared her predictions for what might happen when the fifth season of 90210 premieres this fall.

"Adrianna definitely left on a very strong note: getting on a plane, deciding that she was going to give up boys for a little bit, and focusing strictly on her country singing career," Lowndes said. "And then Dixon, her ex-boyfriend, the love of her life, got into a horrific car accident, so that's definitely going to be a struggle for her."

"The Other Girl" singer added: "She thinks that he's ditched her, too, so that's going to be interesting when she actually finds out what really happened."

Though she can't say for sure what will transpire for Adrianna in Season 5, "hopefully there's some more singing stuff," Lowndes told Us. "I really enjoyed the country stuff. It's completely out of my comfort zone and it's very different from my own original music, but I love it."

Should Adrianna continue to pursue her music career, Lowndes would also get to spend more time on screen with Justin Deeley, 26, who plays Austin Tallridge.

"I think he's a terrific actor . . . and working with Billy Ray Cyrus [who plays Austin's father] was seriously so incredible. He's the nicest guy."

New episodes of 90210 will air Mondays this fall at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

