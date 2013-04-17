--Jessica Lowndes and boyfriend Thom Evans stopping by the Clearasil Rapid + Rad Retreat at the Hard Rock Music Lounge for some fast beauty services and new Clearasil Ultra products at Coachella in Indio, CA.

--Curtis Stone giving a cooking demonstration and greeting fans at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, NY.

--Cynthia Nixon picking up boys' jeans and tees for her sons at The Children’s Place in NYC.

--Lucy Hale screaming the whole way down Bagatelle's zipline at Chevrolet's Volt Valley event celebrating Coachella in Indio, CA.

--Paris Hilton and her boyfriend River Viiperi enjoying a private dinner at Aventine Hollywood.

--Melissa Gorga working up a sweat at SoulCycle to help raise funds for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation in NYC.

--Tamra Barney & George Lopez goofing around at the GBK gifting suites sponsored by Viva Diva Wines at the W Hotel in Hollywood.

--"Fashion Star" Host Louise Roe wearing custom made $30,000 Sorellina earrings while filming in L.A.

--Designer to the stars, Alexander Wang, attending The Saguaro Desert Weekender event at Coachella to view the selection of Revolve Clothing and Swatch designs in Indio, CA.

--"Vampire Diaries" stars Paul Wesley and Candice Accola partying and enjoying the risque shows at The Act in Las Vegas.

--Sophia Bush and Diane Kruger posing for a pic together moments before Santigold performs at H&M Loves Music Coachella pool party at the Merv Griffin Estate in Indio, CA.

--Matthew Lillard dining solo and biting into a burger at Plan Check in West L.A.

--Drew Barrymore and husband Will Kopelman showcasing her Barrymore Wines at the Pebble Beach Food & Wine festival, and sipping on Barrymore Wine's Pinot Grigio, in Pebble Beach, CA.

--Chris Pine hanging out with a group of friends at AV Nightclub in Hollywood.

--Pregnant Kim Kardashian dining with a girlfriend at Mexican restaurant Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, CA.

--Adam Lambert and Sasha Gradiva performing at at Miami Pride in Miami Beach.

--Pop duo Karmin filming a PSA encouraging viewers to make a green pledge for this years' "One Thing That's Green" program with New York Restoration Project, JetBlue and Clear Channel Radio New York at Highland Park in NYC.

--Carmelo Anthony teaming up with Degree Men for the Do:More campaign, to encourage men to go beyond their comfort zone and test their limits, on top of the Madison Square Garden Marquee in NYC.

--Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry accepting their ASCAP Founders Award at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood.

--Mel B having cocktails with her husband Stephen Belafonte at Tao Asian Bistro in NYC.

--Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert double dating at Joe’s Stone Crab in Las Vegas.

--Alessandra Ambrosio running errands while wearing a Modify Watch in Santa Monica, CA.

--Drake and Wale bringing their entourages out to bowl a few late night rounds at Luxe in NYC.

--"Super" director Michael Bay cracking open a spread of Stone Crab Claws and Belvedere martinis at Juvia in Miami Beach.

--Vince Vaughn holding court with NBC super producer Lorne Michaels during the Saturday Night Live after party at Asellina in NYC.

--Bruce Springsteen and Robert DeNiro both taking their wives to catch one of Rita Wilson's limited run shows at 54 Below in NYC.

--Teresa Giudice listening to DJ Zeke Thomas at Jennifer Dalton's A Night in the Stars party benefitting juvenile diabetes in Closter, New Jersey.

--Amy Poehler snacking on Brownie Brittle during the Keep Memory Alive Gala at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

--Kellan Lutz cooling off in the Fruttare hangout during the Coachella music festival in Indio, CA.

--Zac Efron checking out the new White Tuxedo Monster DNA headphones backstage at the MTV Movie Awards and signed a pair of headphones to be auctioned off for the charity "Jewelry for a Cause."

--Tracy Anderson snacking on custom designed treats from Lauren Rae Levy's Macaron Magnifique at the opening of her studio in Brentwood, CA.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Lowndes Steps Out With Boyfriend Thom Evans at Coachella