Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson went all out for their daughter Maxwell's first birthday party. The parents, who are expecting a baby boy in July, celebrated the occasion with a lavish carnival-themed bash in the backyard of their Hidden Hills home on Sunday, Apr. 28.

The intimate affair featured food stations that served lemonade, popcorn, hot dogs, french fires, snow cones, cotton candy, cupcakes, cookies and more. "They had '70s and '80s music playing on the speakers," a source tells Us Weekly. "Everybody was having a great time being outside."

Other activities included face-painting and balloon-making. "Kids were swimming in the pool with a lifeguard watching, and many of them were swinging on swings and playing on a teeter totter," the source reveals.

Jessica wore a floral tunic "and looked great," the source tells Us. The Fashion Star mentor's younger sister Ashlee Simpson and pregnant BFF CaCee Cobb stayed close during the soiree. "They all hung out together," the source says.

Two weeks earlier, the "Irresistible" singer's family and friends showed up for a Tom Sawyer-themed baby shower at L.A.'s Hotel Bel Air. "Jessica looked so happy and content with her family and friends around her," an insider told Us of the shower, attended by Jessica Alba and Ken Paves. "She had the biggest grin on her face."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Simpson Celebrates Maxwell's First Birthday With Lavish Party