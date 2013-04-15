Jessica Simpson's famous friends and family members feted the second-time mom-to-be at L.A.'s Hotel Bel Air on April 14, Us Weekly has learned. The Tom Sawyer-themed shower was attended by actress Jessica Alba, hairstylist Ken Paves and former personal assistant CaCee Cobb, who happens to be expecting her first child with husband Donald Faison.

The guest of honor's mother, Tina Simpson, was one of the first people to arrive, a source tells Us. "Tina was so thrilled to be at the shower and seemed over the moon for Jessica," the source says. " She was so bubbly and happy." Jessica's younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, showed up just before 2:30 p.m.

Yellow and blue gift bags were placed on a table near the entrance, and according to the source, "there was also a child-sized, royal blue antique-style car" on display. (Jessica revealed in March that her second baby -- joining big sister Maxwell, 11 months -- is a boy.)

Wearing a blue Diane von Furstenberg mini-dress and nude Brian Atwood heels, Jessica arrived moments later with her adorable little girl. "She woke up super tired," the 32-year-old Fashion Star mentor was overheard telling pals.

Attendees gathered around antique wooden tables and distressed wooden benches and dined on comfort foods including pigs in a blanket, mini sliders and salad. There was also a three-tiered baby blue cake featuring a Tom Sawyer topper. "Jessica looked so happy and content with her family and friends around her," the source tells Us of Eric Johnson's fiancee of 29 months. "She had the biggest grin on her face."

At Jessica's rustic baby shower for Maxwell in March 2012, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer was surrounded by her mom and sister, in addition to actresses Alba, Ellen Pompeo and Odette Annable.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Simpson Celebrates Second Baby Shower With Pregnant BFF CaCee Cobb, Jessica Alba and Ken Paves