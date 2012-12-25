Jessica Simpson Confirms Second Pregnancy With New Picture of "Big Sis" Maxwell
Jessica Simpson has finally confirmed she's pregnant again!
As Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Nov. 28, Simpson and fiance Eric Johnson are expecting their second child together.
On Tuesday, Dec. 25, the Fashion Star mentor tweeted a photo of daughter Maxwell, almost 8 months, sitting on a beach with "Big Sis" written in the sand.
"Merry Christmas from my family to yours!" Simpson, 32, wrote as the caption. In the adorable snapshot, Maxwell is dressed in a red-and-white striped onesie, a red bow in her hair and has a big smile on her face.
Simpson's second pregnancy "definitely wasn't planned," a pal told Us. But she "loves being a mom and "is overjoyed."
Wearing a form-fitting black dress, Simpson tried to hide her growing baby bump at BFF Cacee Cobb's wedding Dec. 15.
"I was the maid of honor last night for my BF Cacee Cobb," she tweeted. "She was the most beautiful bride I have ever seen in my life!" The pregnant star included a photo of herself and Johnson at the wedding, with her bouquet covering her belly.
After welcoming her first child in May, Simpson became a spokeswoman for Weight Watchers and lost over 50 pounds. "Congrats to Jessica Simpson, Eric and big-sister-to-be Maxwell!" Weight Watchers tweeted Tuesday. "Your WW family is so thrilled for you. What an amazing year you've had!"
