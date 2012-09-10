Jessica Simpson Debuts Post-Baby Bod on Katie Couric's New Show

Us Weekly

Jessica's back!

New mom Jessica Simpson made her much-anticipated return to the spotlight Monday on "The Katie Couric Show," making her first TV appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson.

"I'm very nervous!" Simpson, 31, admitted as she sat down with Couric. "I just had a lot of pressure on me to lose the baby weight. Today was one of my goals: getting here, feeling comfortable. I feel beautiful today!" For her big debut, Simpson wore a form-fitting black mini-dress with a flared waist and black pumps.

PHOTOS: Jessica's body evolution

"Motherhood is a dream," gushed Simpson, who shares baby Maxwell with fiancé Eric Johnson. "It really is absolutely amazing. She had her first flight yesterday. Did not sleep! She didn't cry. She just wanted to babble."

Meanwhile, wedding plans with former NFL pro Johnson, 31, remain up in the air. "We have not set a date," she said. "It won't be this year. We haven't had time!" she said, explaining, "I really want to do a big, fun wedding with my friends and family."

PHOTOS: Her pregnancy with baby Maxwell

And Johnson is relishing his role as a first-time dad. "People call him the best dad in the world. Even my dad calls him that!" Simpson boasted. "He can do everything. He can change every diaper ... he's just a very peaceful person."

As for Simpson's big goal to drop the pounds -- part of a lucrative endorsement with Weight Watchers -- "it definitely is a challenge," she admitted.

During her high-profile pregnancy, "I didn't really think about it. All the weight did not come off with the baby! I've had to really stay focused on my diet and really concentrate on what I'm putting in my body."

PHOTOS: Jessica and Eric's romance

As for all the scrutiny she's under to get skinny? "I put on more baby weight than I was planning on putting on," said Simpson. "I really have to separate myself from the world's expectations and really just look inside myself and be healthy with myself ... I want to be a phenomenal role model for my child."

Keep clicking for more Jessica ...