NEW YORK (AP) -- Brand-new mother Jessica Simpson is launching a line of clothing for moms-to-be.

With it all still fresh in her mind, the 31-year-old singer-actress, who gave birth to daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson on May 1, announced Monday a partnership between Camuto Group, the master licensee behind her label, and retailer Destination Maternity.

The clothes, with a hint of a 1970s vibe, will be in stores in the fall. She said she'll aim for clothes "flattering to your baby bump."

Simpson famously tweeted while pregnant that she dreamed she went to the hospital wearing an animal-print kaftan.

This collection builds on her already strong fashion portfolio, with 24 product categories, including clothes, jewelry, shoes and beauty products.

Simpson is a regular on NBC's "Fashion Star" reality competition show.

