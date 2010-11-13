Jessica Simpson is off the market!

Sources have confirmed to UsMagazine.com that the singer, 30, became engaged to beau Eric Johnson on Thursday, just days after Us broke the news that her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, popped the question to Vanessa Minnillo, his love of nearly five years. Simpson and Lachey, 37, split in 2005, after three years of marriage.

On Saturday, Simpson flashed a sizable ring on her left hand during an appearance at Dillard's at Oak Park Mall in Kansas City. Multiple sources later confirmed the pair was planning to tie the knot.

"We are excited to confirm that they are engaged," Simpson's rep told People.

The Texas native began dating the former NFL player in May while he was estranged from his first wife, stylist Keri Johnson; their divorce was finalized five months later.

"I met a wonderful man. Damn I'm lucky!" Simpson tweeted in September, gushing about her new relationship.

The newly engaged couple will spend Thanksgiving in New York, where Simpson is scheduled to perform during Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade; Johnson's family will join her on the float.

"Having a boyfriend through the holidays, we're going to see how that all splits up," the singer told Ryan Seacrest during a KIIS-FM radio interview last week. "I can't imagine not being with my nephew and watching him open gifts. Maybe someone gets Christmas Eve and somebody gets Christmas day."

Though Ashlee Simpson-Wentz recently told Us that her sister "is happy, so we're all really happy," sources insist that most of Simpson's friends are concerned about Johnson's motives for dating the singer.

"Eric was never that successful in the NFL, but he's always wanted the celebrity lifestyle," a source told Us in October. "Her friends do not trust him."

