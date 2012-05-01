"Finally!" was the standard reaction to Jessica Simpson's baby news on Twitter Tuesday.

The singer, 31, gave birth to her first child, Maxwell Drew Johnson, with fiance Eric Johnson, 32, Tuesday morning. "We are so grateful for all of the love, support and prayers we have received," Simpson wrote on her website. "This has been the greatest experience of our lives!"

While some celebrities wrote tweets of congratulations, others couldn't help but crack some jokes over Simpson's long-awaited birth announcement.

Jason Biggs tweeted Tuesday, "Are the rumors true? Did Jessica Simpson just give birth to a couch?" He later added, "Jessica Simpson named her baby Maxwell Drew Johnson. But apparently they are already calling her by a nickname, Weather Balloon Johnson."

Pregnant Jersey Shore star Snooki (real name: Nicole Polizzi) tweeted, "Congrats to Jessica Simpson for having a beautiful baby!!! So exciting!" She recently backtracked on dissing Simpson after she said she "would die" if she were her size and explained, "I love the girl and her hot ass bump."

Joe Simpson, Jessica's father, tweeted, "Proud PaPaJoe !! Beautiful baby girl... What a miracle!"

Vivica A. Fox wrote, "Congratulations 2 my girl Jessica Simpson on the birth of a healthy baby girl Maxwell Drew Johnson! What a blessing 4 her n her family."

Jenny McCarthy shared an photo, presumably of herself in the delivery and tweeted, "Dear Jessica Simpson. I think pregnant women look perfect just they way they are!"

Tweeted expectant mom Alyson Hannigan: "Congrats to Jessica Simpson! Does this mean I now have the biggest baby bump in Hollywood?"

Before Simpson gave birth, Katy Perry and Chelsea Handler tweeted they were worried it hadn't happened yet. "Has Jessica Simpson had that baby yet?! I'm getting anxious," Katy wrote last Thursday. Handler tweeted Friday, "How has Jessica Simpson still not given birth to this baby? I'm getting frightened."

Baby Maxwell weighed in at 9 lbs. 13 ounces. A source tells Us Weekly, "Mother and baby are doing just fine."

