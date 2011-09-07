Jessica Simpson is happy being busty.

After The Sun claimed the 30-year-old singer and fashion designer was "fed up with her DD breasts" because "'they make her look fat,'" Simpson addressed the rumors on Twitter Wednesday.

"Been getting lots of questions about this alleged breast reduction," she wrote. "Not to worry. . .I love my boobies! They aren't going anywhere!"

Simpson has never been shy about playing up her best assets. "I don't think it's bad to show cleavage and leg at the same time as long as you do it tastefully," she told Us Weekly in April. "There's kind of no way to not show cleavage when it comes to me unless I'm wearing a turtleneck!"

Should Simpson ever want to downplay the size of her bosom, stylist Eric Achibald tells Us Weekly's largest style issue ever (out now) that an open-collared coat will minimize her chest, whereas dresses with full sleeves "make her look top-heavy."

