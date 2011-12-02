Will Jessica Simpson's baby-to-be inherit her fabulous shoe collection someday?

She'll know very soon! The 31-year-old pregnant star told Us Weekly Thursday at the launch of the Jessica Simpson Girls collection in NYC that she and fiance Eric Johnson are finding out the gender of their baby on Monday.

"I'm so excited!" she gushed. "We have a couple names picked out for [if it's a boy or a girl], but we're going to keep that private."

So why aren't Simpson and her NFL beau going to wait until their baby's born to find out its sex? "I like to plan things out," Simpson told Us. "It'll be good to know what colors to make the nursery. I'm obsessed with thinking about what it's going to look like."

The Fashion Star mentor told Us the best part of being pregnant is "just knowing that [Eric] and I created something inside of me is so crazy to think about. We love each other so much, and knowing that I love this baby inside of me is so amazing."

