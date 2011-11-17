No need to sacrifice style during childbirth!

Fashion empress Jessica Simpson plans to keep on wearing heels up until the moment she welcomes her and fiance Eric Johnson's baby to the world.

"I'm probably going to deliver my baby in these [4-inch YSL heels]," she jokes in the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday. "I went to the doctor yesterday and he said, 'You're gonna need to get out of those heels!'"

PHOTOS: Jess shows off her baby bump

Her response? "I was like, 'Excuse me! I'll be delivering in these heels!"

The 31-year-old "Fashion Star" mentor is really having fun with her pregnancy style so far.

"I like wearing things more fitted," she explained. "You want to show off your bump! It's just so fun. You don't want to wear muumuus so you can moo around town."

While Simpson said she's "definitely bigger than I've ever been," though she's also says, "I've never felt so connected with my body in my life."

PHOTOS: Jessica and Eric's road to romance

"I can imagine my tummy glowing," she gushed. "I'm already like the cheesy mom that my kids are embarrassed by!"

One thing she thinks her future son or daughter will like? Her creative Halloween birth announcement! (She posted a picture of herself and her bump dressed as a mummy to confirm that she was "going to be a mummy!")

"My kid's going to think I'm pretty cool!" she told Us. "This is a cool thing to welcome him to the world with."

PHOTOS: Aw! Jessica and her little sister Ashlee through the years

She waited until the end of October to announce her pregnancy because, she said, "I didn't want to announce it before I was supposed to. I couldn't hide it anymore… I was like my baby [is] ready to be photographed!"

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Jessica Simpson and other famous faces who've saluted our troops

The best in celeb baby bump cover-ups

Jessica's wedding plans put on pause for pregnancy