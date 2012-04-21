Don't pop the champagne for Jessica Simpson just yet.

"To everyone who keeps congratulating me on the birth of my baby girl...I'm still pregnant!! Don't believe what you read ladies and gents," the star wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

But that doesn't mean Simpson, 31, isn't as ready as the rest of the world to celebrate. Especially since it'll mean she can return to her signature high heels.

"I can't wait for the day I can walk in heels again! My feet feel homesick!" she tweeted to her 4.9 million followers Tuesday.

The "Fashion Star" mentor, 31, and her feet have been missing her favorite footwear since last month, when she was overheard telling a fellow shopper in Santa Monica, Calif., "I can't wear heels anymore. I tried but it was too hard. Wearing heels is like a religion to me, so it's tough!"

Giving up her collection of platforms, stilettos and pumps has especially hard for the fashion mogul, who back in November joked that she would be wearing them all the way to the end of her third trimester.

"I went to the doctor yesterday and he said, 'You're gonna need to get out of those heels!'" she told Us Weekly a month after announcing that she and fiance Eric Johnson were expecting their first child. "I was like, 'Excuse me! I'll be delivering in these heels!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Simpson: "I'm Still Pregnant!"