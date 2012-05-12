Baby Maxwell may be only two weeks old, but she's already following in mama Jessica Simpson's fashionable footsteps.

Since giving birth May 1 to her and fiance Eric Johnson's first child, the "Fashion Star" mentor says she's developed a new hobby: online shopping for Maxwell Drew.

"I'm addicted to buying headbands with massive flowers for Maxwell on Etsy!" Simpson, 31, tweeted Friday. "She is insanely beautiful, I can't help but play dress up!"

Earlier this week, the proud new mama took to Twitter to gush to her 5 million-plus followers about life with her daughter so far.

"I am so in love," she wrote. "I want to cry every time I look at her. Motherhood is by far the best thing I've ever experienced."

A source close to the Simpson family tells Us Weekly Jessica is already a pro when it comes to parenting.

"Jessica is doing great and really happy," the insider shares. "Everyone is marveling at what a natural [she] is. She was born to be a mom!"

Pick up the new Us Weekly, on stands now, for much more on Jessica's first days at home as a new mom -- Maxwell's over-the-top nursery, how she's gearing up to lose the baby weight, Johnson's comical diaper duties woes and more!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Simpson Is "Addicted" to Online Shopping for Maxwell