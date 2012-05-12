Jessica Simpson Is 'Addicted' to Online Shopping for Maxwell
Baby Maxwell may be only two weeks old, but she's already following in mama Jessica Simpson's fashionable footsteps.
Since giving birth May 1 to her and fiance Eric Johnson's first child, the "Fashion Star" mentor says she's developed a new hobby: online shopping for Maxwell Drew.
"I'm addicted to buying headbands with massive flowers for Maxwell on Etsy!" Simpson, 31, tweeted Friday. "She is insanely beautiful, I can't help but play dress up!"
Earlier this week, the proud new mama took to Twitter to gush to her 5 million-plus followers about life with her daughter so far.
"I am so in love," she wrote. "I want to cry every time I look at her. Motherhood is by far the best thing I've ever experienced."
A source close to the Simpson family tells Us Weekly Jessica is already a pro when it comes to parenting.
"Jessica is doing great and really happy," the insider shares. "Everyone is marveling at what a natural [she] is. She was born to be a mom!"
