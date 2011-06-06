A-listers go Ivy League!

Two of Hollywood's most famous Jessicas -- Simpson and Alba -- were spotted palling around on the New Haven, CT campus of Yale University on Saturday.

What were Simpson and Alba, both 30, doing at the hallowed alma mater of Edward Norton, Jodie Foster, Angela Bassett and 49 Nobel prize winners? Hanging out with their men -- Simpson's fiance Eric Johnson and Alba's hubby Cash Warren -- both Yale grads on-hand for their ten-year anniversary.

With Alba and Warren's 2-year-old daughter Honor Marie also in tow, the foursome chatted it up while touring the stunning campus.

Later on, Simpson was in a mischievous mood and "snuck onto the 50 yd line of the Yale Bowl," Tweeting a pic of herself trespassing the football field where her beau Johnson, 31, once played.

Alba (who is expecting her second child with producer Warren, 32), more demurely posed with Yale security members.

