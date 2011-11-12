Hot mama!

Jessica Simpson is famous for dressing her curvaceous figure, and now that she's pregnant, she has a new asset to show off: her ever-growing baby bump!

The 31-year-old Fashion Star mentor tweeted a picture of herself Tuesday showing off her mommy-to-be figure. "I LOVE my new Cavalli dress!" she wrote as she modeled the floral purple number with a plunging neckline. "My belly is officially bigger than my boobs… Well, kinda. Ha."

Simpson has never been shy about discussing her ample chest. In September, The Sun claimed she was "fed up with her DD breasts," and Eric Johnson's fiancee quickly shot down the rumors that she was getting a breast reduction.

"Not to worry. I love my boobies!" she tweeted. "They're not going anywhere."

Her father, Joe Simpson, infamously referenced his daughters curves in 2004. "Jessica never tried to be sexy. She just is sexy," he told GQ magazine. "If you put her in a t-shirt or you put her in a bustier, she's sexy in both. She's got double D's! You can't cover those suckers up."

The reality star agrees. She told Us Weekly in April, "There's kind of no way to not show cleavage when it comes to me unless I'm wearing a turtleneck."