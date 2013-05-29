2013 promises to be doubly momentous for Jessica Simpson: The imminent birth of baby number two (a boy to join big sister Maxwell, nearly 13 months) -- and a wedding! More than two years after Eric Johnson's fall 2010 proposal, the Fashion Star mentor, 32, is at long last ready to wed, a source tells Us Weekly.

During her April 14 baby shower, Simpson "was telling friends she wanted to get married a few months after the baby is born," the source reveals. Simpson and former NFL pro Johnson, 33, have had to cancel nuptials twice thanks to surprise pregnancy news. Thus, the source reveals, "Jessica said, 'Let's have this wedding already before I get pregnant with another one!'" (It will be the second marriage for both.)

Towards that end, the Weight Watchers spokeswoman -- who packed on about 70 pounds with Maxwell -- is already mindful about dropping post-baby pounds for the wedding. During pregnancy number two, the singer is getting help from a personal chef who cooks up calorie-conscious food at her new $11.5 million home in Hidden Hills, Calif.

"The chef is there all day," a second insider says. "Jessica eats things like egg whites and sausage. It's healthier."

