There's adorable and then there's Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxwell Drew.

The fashionista took to social media to show off her mini me and it couldn't possibly be any cuter.

"#Maxidrew," Jessica captioned the photo of her daughter striking a pose in her stylish swimsuit.

In the image, Maxwell, sitting on an outdoor couch, has her right hand on her right hip in a full model pose. Later, Jessica posted an image of her daughter swimming in the pool, appearing as if she's going to kiss her mother. "Kiss," Jess captioned the image with her daughter's name as a hashtag.

Safe to say that we're officially obsessed with Maxwell Drew.