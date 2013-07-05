Jessica Simpson Quotes: Real or Fake?

jessica simpson quote pregnancy

By Katie Mathewson

Jessica Simpson has been delighting us with her quotes since she was on MTV's "Newlyweds" with Nick Lachey. She may have grown up, settled down with Eric Johnson, and had two beautiful babies, but you can still count on Daisy Duke for hilarious and outrageous quips. In honor of Jessica's July birthday, click through to see how well you know the singer-actress and don't forget to always ask: Is this chicken or fish?

"I feel like I have a bowling ball sitting on my hoo-ha! Apparently I have a lot of amniotic fluid, so whenever my water breaks, it will be like a fire hydrant!"