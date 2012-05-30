Entertainment Tonight.

On the same day that she revealed to the world the first pictures of her baby girl Maxwell, Jessica Simpson also officially confirmed that she's a new spokeswoman for Weight Watchers.

"It's official, I'm joining Weight Watchers!" Simpson announced on her Facebook page. "The cool thing about the program is that it focuses on healthy habits for the long-term (and I can still indulge in my guilty pleasures every now and then too)."

The singer/actress, who was criticized in the media for gaining excessive weight during her pregnancy, adds: "I have actually gotten a group of friends together who are going to be doing it with me. You can join me too and we can share our experiences!"

It was reported last November that Simpson was negotiating a $4 million deal with Weight Watchers to regain her pre-baby body.

Oscar winning actress Jennifer Hudson has been another celebrity spokeswoman for Weight Watchers and chronicled her dramatic weight loss in a high-profile campaign.

