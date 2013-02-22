Jessica Simpson shows off growing baby bump in chic black outfit

Jessica Simpson Maxwell pregnant baby bump black fashion

Pregnancy really, really suits Jessica Simpson. Expecting her second child with her fiance, Eric Johnson, the "Fashion Star" mentor, 32, ran errands in Westwood, Calif., on Thursday rocking characteristically chic maternal style.

In head-to-toe black -- and generously sized sunglasses, of course -- the style mogul revealed her growing baby bump in a low-cut black top, blazer, leggings and leather platform boots with gold stud details. With her famous blonde locks blowing in the breeze, the "Sweet Kisses" singer accessorized with gold and onyx jewelry.

As Simpson and NFL pro Johnson, 33, await the arrival of baby No. 2 -- whom they want to call "Ace," an insider told Us -- they're also marveling at their firstborn, Maxwell Drew, 10 months.

"Maxwell can whistle on cue at 9 months! Heck, I'm still learning!" joked the pregnant Simpson via Twitter Feb. 19. "This lil human impresses me every day."

