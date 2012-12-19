Jessica Simpson is ready for her moment in the sun!

Weight Watchers has released the full commercial starring its high-profile new spokeswoman, 32, in which she debuts her sexy, slim body -- 50 pounds lighter post-baby -- as she drives via pickup truck into the sunny desert.

"I didn't need to be perfect to get here, to lose over 50 pounds on Weight Watchers," the entertainer and designer says, wearing body-hugging jeans, tight black top and flannel shirt. Simpson was faced with a major weight loss challenge after the May 1 birth of daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson.

"I'm only human.. I love food, I love life," she says in the commercial, where she takes in the scenery and twirls in the sunlight. "I had no idea I could be so in control and so free at the same time."

Now pregnant with baby number two, Simpson was M.I.A. when adorable baby Maxwell, now 8 months, went for a shopping trip with her dad, Simpson's longtime fiance Eric Johnson.

