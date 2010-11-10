A source tells the new Us Weekly (out now) that Jessica Simpson is "flipping out" after UsMagazine.com broke the news that her ex, Nick Lachey, is engaged.

But the singer, 30, sang a different tune on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show when asked for her reaction.

"I am extremely, extremely happy for him," she said in the interview, released Thursday morning. "I don't know where all those rumors came from. My mom actually called me and said that everyone was saying that I was 'saddened.' I was just in complete shock. I couldn't be more happy for Nick.

"Our relationship was over a really long time ago, and it would be nice if everyone could move on with us and really just celebrate the love between him and Vanessa [Minnillo]," she went on. "I do, and I really wish them nothing but the best"

Simpson says she's content with her beau, former NFL star Eric Johnson.

They'll celebrate Thanksgiving this year in New York: She's doing the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"My first New York Thanksgiving!" she says."I know his family's going to be with us on the float at the Macy's Day Parade, and my family will be there."

She says she'll likely return to her home state of Texas for Christmas.

Says the singer, "Having a boyfriend through the holidays, we're going to see how all that splits up."

