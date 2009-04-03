Jessica Simpson isn't ready to show off her bikini body just yet.

The 28-year-old singer -- who was scrutinized earlier this year for appearing curvier than before -- kept her body covered up as she tanned poolside in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Thursday with her friends and mother, Tina.

As she and her pals soaked up the sun, Simpson draped herself in a wrap and towel. She was also spotted in a baggy green smock,.

Rascal Flatts singer Jay DeMarcus - who recently wrapped up a tour with Simpson - tells the new issue of Us Weekly that the country crooner shouldn't be so shy about her body.

"I didn't see an ounce of fat on that girl anywhere, and I saw her up close every night," he tells Us. "She's sweet."