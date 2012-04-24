Keep saving those congratulations! Jessica Simpson hasn't given birth yet.

The first-time mom-to-be is still awaiting the birth of her baby girl, and while she waits she's making sure she'll look fabulous at the hospital.

"I just woke up from a dream that I wore a leopard caftan in the hospital. Fabulous!!" Simpson tweeted Tuesday. "Now I need to find one!"

The 31-year-old Fashion Star mentor and her fiance Eric Johnson are expecting their first child together and fans are very eager for the baby's arrival.

"To everyone who keeps congratulating me on the birth of my baby girl...I'm still pregnant!!" Simpson tweeted Saturday. "Don't believe what you read ladies and gents."

But she's ready to give birth too -- and get back into her normal shoes!

"I can't wait for the day I can walk in heels again!" she tweeted. "My feet feel homesick!"

