Last Thursday, Jessica Simpson bumped into ex Nick Lachey and his girlfriend Vanessa Minnillo during a date with Eric Johnson at Hollywood hotspot The Red O.

Asked about the run-in Monday at the Women's Conference in Long Beach, Calif., she told USA Today: "He was at the same restaurant. I didn't speak to him."

Simpson, 30, was much more vocal about former NFL star Johnson, 31, her current squeeze.

"He definitely makes me very happy," she said. "He brings out a lot of light in me and makes me very comfortable being who I am. It's nice to be with somebody who praises you for the right reasons."

But she isn't ready to walk down the aisle again. "Wedding? Right now I'm focused on my precious nephew and godson," she said.

In addition to USA Today, Simpson also was interviewed by host Maria Shriver.

Among the tidbits:

ON SCRUTINY OF HER WEIGHT "I can gain 20 pounds and lose 20 pounds in one week ... it's pretty amazing."

ON THE ROLE OF FOOD IN HER LIFE "When I'm hungry I'll eat. When I'm not hungry, I won't. I'm not that much of a calorie counter, but I do think about it. I'm from Texas, so I love everything fried. I'll give myself a cheat day every week. When I'm sad, I want to eat, but when I'm happy, I don't really think about it. A good date would be a glass of wine with a steak ... I believe it's important to not say, 'I can't have this.' I think there's ways to do things in moderation ... you definitely have to eat things you love."

ON HER INSPIRATIONS "One of the most inspirational women to me is my mother. She has always made me find the real beauty within myself and not listen to what other people are saying."

ON ADVICE TO MOTHERS "It's important for mothers to look at daughters and their children [as] their best friend. I grew up with my mom being my best friend. I always knew I'd have the cutest outfits growing up because I really trusted my mom. Now we run the Jessica Simpson collection together."

ON HOW SHE PAMPERS HERSELF "I don't really like to do the massage thing or getting my nails done. I'm forced to be a girly-girl in some ways. I'm more a jeans-and-sweatshirt kind-of-girl. A perfect day for me would be vegging out in my pajamas and eating whatever I want."

ON HER NEW REALITY SHOW "It's not going to be called 'The Price of Beauty.' It is going to be about facing fears. I think that when you face fears, you gain a lot of confidence. In every episode, I will face one of my fears."

ON HER BIGGEST FEAR "Skydiving ... I'm scared! I'll pee my pants!"

