Jessica Simpson, 30, may be having the best year ever! Following a series of public break ups, she's now engaged to Eric Johnson, and after being trashed in the media for her weight and fashion choices, it looks like Simpson's clothing brand may become a $1 billion business.

In just this year alone, the triple-threat celebrity's fashion line has made $750 million in retail sales, Women's Wear Daily reports. "She is the girl next door and has great product that surrounds her," Vince Camuto, founder and chief executive officer of Camuto Group, the brand's master licensee, told WWD of Simpson's success. "People like her. People look at her as a style icon."

So what's next for Simpson's brand? Camuto disclosed that they're looking to begin a Jessica Simpson Sportswear line that will be ready by next fall.

