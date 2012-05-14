With the birth of her first daughter, Maxwell Drew, Jessica Simpson opened up a new chapter in her life. The obvious next step for the Jessica Simpson Collection designer, whose empire is reportedly worth nearly $1 billion? An extension into maternity wear!

"I'm so excited to partner with Destination Maternity to design a collection of fashionable styles that make you look and feel great!" Simpson said in a statement released Monday. "You want to wear clothes that are flattering to your baby bump; you want to show your bump off."

PHOTOS: Look back at Jessica's growing baby bump!

Set to launch this fall, Jessica Simpson Maternity will be sold across the nation at Motherhood Maternity, Destination Maternity and Macy's. The pieces, which will include vintage-print tops, formfitting jersey knit dresses and chunky realized sweaters, will start at $36.

PHOTOS: Jessica and other stars who posed nude and pregnant

Noticeably absent from the line: sky-high heels like the ones that Simpson said she probably would give birth in when she went into labor.

"I'm probably going to deliver my baby in these," the 31-year-old joked to Us Weekly in November, indicating that her 4-inch YSL heels. Simpson gave birth to little Maxwell, her first daughter with fiance Eric Johnson, on May 1.

PHOTOS: Jess' craziest TwitPics

Sadly, in the star's third trimester, the "Fashion Star" mentor found herself no longer teetering along in her designer footwear collection.

"I can't wear heels anymore," the star lamented while shopping in a Santa Monica Fred Segal back in March. "I tried,but it was too hard. Wearing heels is like a religion to me, so it's tough!"

"I can't wait for the day I can walk in heels again!" she tweeted two weeks before she gave birth. "My feet feel homesick!"

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Jessica Simpson Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Maxwell Drew Johnson!

Maternity Style: Hits and Misses

2012's Celeb Baby Brigade