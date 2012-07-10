Happy Birthday, Jessica Simpson!

The new mom marked a new chapter in her life Tuesday as she turned 32. The past year was very good to Simpson, but 32 promises to be even better.

PHOTOS: Jessica's growing baby bump

About two months before her birthday, Simpson gave birth to her first child, daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson. The former singer turned style icon welcomed her baby girl on May 1 with fiance Eric Johnson, whom she became engaged to in November 2010.

Now, Simpson can look forward to watching her baby girl grow up. "I am so in love with baby Maxwell," she tweeted shortly after her daughter's birth. "I want to cry every time I look at her. Motherhood is by far the best thing I've ever experienced."

PHOTOS: Jessica and Eric's romance

And she's also excited to lose the baby weight with the help of a $4 million deal with Weight Watchers. "The cool thing about the program is that it focuses on healthy habits for the long-term (and I can still indulge in my guilty pleasures every now and then, too)," she explained on Facebook on May 30. "I have actually gotten a group of friends together who are going to be doing it with me."

PHOTOS: Impressive post-baby bods

Since then, Simpson has been hitting the gym in Los Angeles and slimming down. Even before she was pregnant, Simpson has struggled with her weight. In March 2010, she spoke out to Oprah Winfrey about being criticized over her weight when she wore a pair of "mom jeans" to a performance in January 2009.

"The fact I was famous last year for gaining 10 pounds is ridiculous and really sad," she said. "But I'm really finally relaxed. I don't care what people have to say about my weight, I really don't. I think I look great."

To celebrate Simpson's birthday, Us Weekly takes a look back how her body has changed from her early days as a singer to life as a new mom.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Simpson Turns 32: How Her Body Has Changed