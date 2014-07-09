Happy Birthday, Mrs Johnson! Jessica Simpson had something else to celebrate as the sun set on Wednesday, July 9 -- it was her last day of being 33.

The blissed-out newlywed returned to social media for the first time since her much anticipated nuptials to fiance Eric Johnson on Saturday, July 5, to share a pretty selfie with fans via Instagram as she prepared to celebrate her 34th birthday on Thursday, July 10.

"And the sun sets on 33," the mom of two captioned the picture, which showed her sitting outside, enjoying the sunset in a mystery honeymoon location, wearing a pretty brown-and-white chiffon dress and looking serene.

Simpson's a big social media user, posting a slew of snaps of her divine bikini body in the run up to her wedding. But the usually prolific Instagram fan had stepped away from the camera for over two weeks as she and Johnson prepared for and celebrated their wedding day.

The singer is evidently more relaxed about her increasing years than she was when she left her 20s behind. "It is official -- I'm 30 and found a wrinkle," the singer Tweeted when she hit the landmark age, "Damnit!"

