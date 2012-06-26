Jessica Simpson Tweets Photo of Baby Maxwell Drew
She's ready for her close-up!
Jessica Simpson released a photo of her baby girl, Maxwell Drew, on Tuesday, and she's pretty photogenic.
"Howdy friends," Jessica wrote, captioning the pic of the wide-eyed newborn being propped up for her photo op.
Maxwell came into the world on May 1, weighing 9 pounds and 13 ounces. She is the first child to parents Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, who announced their engagement in November 2010.
