Jessica Simpson was in complete relaxation mode during her family vacation to Hawaii.

The Fashion Star mentor, who is expecting her second child with fiance Eric Johnson, retweeted a photo her BFF CaCee Cobb of them watching TV together with their feet up.

Surrounded by her friends, Simpson reclined in a leather chair in a movie room wrapped up in a blanket in the snapshot. Cobb sat next to her shirtless husband Donald Faison, whom she married on Dec. 15.

"Vacation at its best," Cobb captioned the photo. "Jessica Simpson, Donald Faison, Bret Harrison and Chris Hetherington. Win and win. Dallas Cowboys."

Simpson celebrated the holidays with NFL player Johnson, daughter Maxwell, sister Ashlee, mother Tina, and friends on a Hawaiian getaway. But it seems the vacation may have come to an end now.

Sporting a new tan, Ashlee, 28, was photographed in New York airport with her mother on Thursday, Jan. 3, after reportedly dropping son Bronx, 4, off with his father, Pete Wentz, in L.A.

"Girls in the city!" Ashlee tweeted Thursday with a photo of their hotel bathroom covered in bags of products. "NYC. Plastic bags for life. Tina Simpson."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Simpson Watches TV With Newlyweds CaCee Cobb, Donald Faison in Hawaii: Picture