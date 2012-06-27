Chill out, y'all!

Jessica Simpson famously became a mom for the first time May 1, when she welcomed daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson. And even before that happy day, fans have had a big question on their mind: How quickly would Simpson, 31, drop her baby weight?

After all, the singer and fashion mogul penned a multi-million dollar deal with Weight Watchers to slim down, and has been spotted over the past month hitting a private L.A.gym with celeb trainer Harley Pasternak. But on Wednesday, Simpson cleared the air via Twitter.

"Just so everyone knows . . . Weight Watchers hasn't put ANY pressure on me!" wrote Simpson, engaged to Maxwell's dad, Eric Johnson since fall 2010. "I'm trying to be as healthy as I can be for myself and I feel great."

Said Weight Watchers in its initial announcement of Simpson as their new ambassador for North America: "We're thrilled that Jessica Simpson has chosen to join Weight Watchers to adopt a healthier lifestyle and inspire others to do the same. Her talent, resilience and positive outlook already make her a great role model, and by deciding to trade in yo-yo dieting for a healthier lifestyle, we know she will inspire many women to join her."

The weight loss company continued: "From the point when we started speaking with Jessica before she became pregnant, to now when she's had baby Maxwell, Jessica has made clear her commitment to establishing a healthier lifestyle for herself and her family. We look forward to supporting Jessica as she embarks on this next chapter in her life."

