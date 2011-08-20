Jessica Simpson's BFF is engaged!

CaCee Cobb and Scrubs star Donald Faison shared their good news on Twitter this weekend.

Faison, 37, coyly posted a lyric from Beyonce's "Single Ladies," on Friday. "If you like it, then you better put a ring on it," he tweeted.

An hour later, Cobb retweeted her beau, adding: "If she likes it, then she better say YES!"

Simpson, who's engaged to Eric Johnson, was thrilled for her pal and former personal assistant. "Congratulations, Cacee!" she tweeted Saturday, linking to a photo of Cobb showing off her bling. "I love you and your man!"

Not to be outdone, Faison's good friend and former Scrubs costar Zach Braff chimed in with his own well wishes. "Congratulations to Donald and CaCee on their engagement," he tweeted. "Just wish I was there to run around you both with sparklers."

Faison has three children with ex-wife Lisa Askey, and one son from a previous relationship.

Cobb first rose to fame in 2004 on Newlyweds, when she worked as Simpson's personal assistant. She then went on to star alongside Simpson, 30, in the Vh1 reality show Jessica Simpson: The Price of Beauty in 2010.

