Nice to see you, baby bump! Expecting her second child, a baby boy, with Eric Johnson in July, Jessica Simpson looked ready to pop when she stepped out in Ojai, Calif. on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Jessica Simpson's maternity style

The 32-year-old pregnant "Fashion Star" mentor was photographed heading to a family-and-friends dinner with 12-month-old daughter Maxwell, sister Ashlee and 4-year-old nephew, Bronx. Simpson showed off her growing baby bump in a long black dress that was see-through around her big belly.

PHOTOS: Meet Jessica's daughter Maxwell

The second-time mom-to-be wore flat sandals with her black ensemble, but brightened up the look with an orange bag -- and a big smile.

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancy confessions

While Simpson prepares for the arrival of her son, her pregnant best friend, CaCee Cobb, is taking notes.

"Jessica's a great mom. It's kind of crazy to see her because she's further along than I am and she's chasing around Maxwell, who just turned 1 and is about to walk any day now," Cobb, who is expecting her first child with husband Donald Faison in August, told Us Weekly May 6. "She's got me beat. Just watching her, I'm in awe because she makes it look easy -- but it's not, I can tell!"

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Jessica Simpson's maternity style -- second pregnancy edition

Bikini Bumps: Pregnant Celebs in Barely There Swimwear

See how stars celebrated Mother's Day