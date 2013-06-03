No hard feelings here. Less than a month after Nick Lachey jokingly slammed his ex-father-in-law, Joe Simpson, on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," Simpson has already forgiven the 98 Degrees boy bander. Asked by TMZ on Sunday what he thought of Lachey's comments, Simpson admitted that the insults took him by surprise, but insisted that he didn't hold a grudge.

"I love Nick. I love Nick," he said. "And I think he was a good husband to my daughter. And I would still have a beer with him today."

Lachey, 39 -- married since 2011 to Vanessa Minnillo, with whom he has an 8-month-old son, Camden -- told "WWHL" host Andy Cohen in May that it had been years since he and ex-wife Jessica Simpson had had contact. After a bit of banter about the couple's MTV reality show, Cohen asked what Lachey liked best about being free of the "Fashion Star" mentor's dad and manager.

"Can I answer this one?" his brother Drew piped in. "Everything!"

"The best thing about not having Joe Simpson as a father-in-law," Lachey added, laughing, "is [that] I don't have to play grab-ass under the table on Easter Sunday."

Lachey and Simpson's oldest daughter tied the knot in October 2002 after three years of on-and-off dating. They documented their marriage on the reality series "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica" before separating in 2005 and divorcing in 2006.

Both have since moved on: Lachey with Minnillo, and his ex with football player Eric Johnson, with whom she has a daughter, 13-month-old Maxwell, and a son on the way. (Jessica, 32, and Johnson, 33, plan to wed soon after their second child's birth, a source recently told Us Weekly.)

Speaking about his relationship with the singer and mom-to-be on "WWHL," Lachey said it felt "like another lifetime ago." "As you can imagine, ["Newlyweds" is] not popular viewing in my house," he joked in response to Cohen's question about whether he ever reminisces by watching episodes of their MTV show. "We don't sit around as a family and watch the old DVDs."

