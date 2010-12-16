One good engagement deserves another…

About a month after Jessica Simpson announced she'd gotten engaged to former NFL player Eric Johnson, her ex-boyfriend and Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo proposed to his new lady love: Candice Crawford, the sister of "Gossip Girl" star Chace Crawford.

Tony popped the big question to Candice, a former Miss Missouri turned Dallas sports reporter, while the couple was celebrating her 24th birthday with her family, says KDAF-TV in Dallas, the station Candice works for.

Romo and Simpson split up earlier this year.

