How did the Johnson and Simpson families pass the time before the arrival of Maxwell Drew Johnson? With a family breakfast!

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly the group--sans proud parents Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson--enjoyed a pre-baby breakfast at the L.A. hospital where Simpson and Johnson's first child was born Tuesday morning.

"The party included Joe and Tina Simpson," the witness shares. "They all sat at a corner table together and were in good spirits. Ashlee [Simpson] and Eric's parents were at the table as well."

Their main topic of conversation? The impending arrival of Jess and Eric's bundle of joy. "The family was joking about astrological signs and what traits various family members had, and what the new baby could be like," the witness tells Us. "Tina was laughing."

Shortly after the family gathering, Simpson and fiance Johnson became first-time parents to little Maxwell.

"Eric and I are elated to announce the birth of our baby Maxwell Drew Johnson 9 lbs. 13 oz. 21 3/4," the Fashion Star mentor wrote on her website Tuesday. "We are so grateful for all the love, support, and prayers we have received. This has been the greatest experience of our lives!"

