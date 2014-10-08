Eric Johnson doesn't seem to mind wearing his wife Jessica Simpson's black, lace panties, but not in the way you may think.

The 35-year-old former NFL pro was snapped wearing Simpson's undergarments on top of his head for a weekend masquerade party. His Instagram-loving wife had to share the moment, writing: "When your husband doesn't have a mask... A Hanky Panky lace option will be the hit of the party!!!"

These newlyweds love to pack on the PDA.

Also on their four-year anniversary, the mother-of-two thought it appropriate to share a kissing selfie, writing: "Happy 4yr anniversary baby!! I am so honored to be the mother of your babies and loved by you every moment."

What do you think of Johnson's panties mask? Is it a great DIY, or a little TMI?

