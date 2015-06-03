Love is in full bloom for Jessica and Ashlee Simpson's mom, Tina Simpson.

The singer's mother is engaged to her gardener boyfriend Jon Goldstein, Us Weekly is reporting.

RELATED: Celeb without makeup Instagram edition

Tina and Jon were first photographed together at Jessica's 2014 nuptials to Eric Johnson after Tina brought him as her date.

RELATED: Celeb bodies after baby

Jon is a high-end landscaper who owns Johnny Appleseed Landscaping.

RELATED: Quickie celeb engagements

"He's a really nice guy," a source told the magazine. "He's always cared about Tina … He's known them for 15 years and has been a part of their family. He's so happy she said yes! I know he had been planning on asking her for a while."

Tina's famous daughters are equally happy for her, a source told the magazine, "They're happy that their mom is happy."