Love is in full bloom for Jessica and Ashlee Simpson's mom, Tina Simpson.
The singer's mother is engaged to her gardener boyfriend Jon Goldstein, Us Weekly is reporting.
Tina and Jon were first photographed together at Jessica's 2014 nuptials to Eric Johnson after Tina brought him as her date.
Jon is a high-end landscaper who owns Johnny Appleseed Landscaping.
"He's a really nice guy," a source told the magazine. "He's always cared about Tina … He's known them for 15 years and has been a part of their family. He's so happy she said yes! I know he had been planning on asking her for a while."
Tina's famous daughters are equally happy for her, a source told the magazine, "They're happy that their mom is happy."
