Blake Lively and Penn Badgley -- who, Us Weekly first reported, split in mid-September -- have shown no signs of strain on the NYC set of Gossip Girl.

"We have a good time at work," Jessica Szohr told UsMagazine.com Wednesday at the Jay Godfrey Spring 2011 collection debut. "We're all very thankful for our jobs. To my knowledge, there hasn’t been anything different."

Though she declined to go into specifics on their split, she told Us, "They're both wonderful people, and I just want the both of them to be happy."

