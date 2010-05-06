It's been two months since Jeremy Renner laughed off a report that he scored Jessica Simpson's digits while allegedly "flirting up a storm" with her during a shindig for his Oscar-winning drama "The Hurt Locker." But the hookup chatter continues courtesy of Us Weekly, which says the pair was spied entering the St. Regis hotel in Washington, D.C., about 30 seconds apart in the early morning hours of May 2.

RELATED: Check out more pics of Jessica

The dental hygiene-challenged, sexual napalm-y starlet, 29, who recently responded to a question about her dating prospects by coyly stating that she's "feeling out" some situations, reportedly posed for pics with fans while the actor, 39, waited in the shadows.

An eyewitness alleges that Jess and Jeremy, who earlier that night attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner followed by a Bloomberg/Vanity Fair afterparty at the French ambassador's residence, then hopped in a hotel elevator and headed up to parts unknown.

RELATED: See more photos from the Correspondents' Dinner

So, what does this highly circumstantial evidence prove?

Well, they definitely know each other: Renner was snapped separately at the post-dinner bash with Simpson and her dad, Joe, and the twosome was supposedly seen last month at a Los Angeles-area member's-only club.

RELATED: Jessica shares her mom's best advice

But as for whether the thespian really is Jessica's "new man," as Us touts, that's still anyone's guess.

And the same apparently goes for what went down that night when Simpson bumped into ex Tony Romo, who was accompanied by his latest squeeze, Candice Crawford (sister of Chace).

RELATED: Jessica and more celeb Gleeks

Depending on whom you believe, the former flames either had an "awkward," "uncomfortable" and "tense" five-minute chat during the afterparty or a "cordial" and "very nice" one.

Romo, you'll recall, punted Simpson to the curb last July on the night before her 29th birthday. He began dating Crawford a few months later.

Read more Hot Gossip