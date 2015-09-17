Jessica Simpson showed up on Home Shopping Network to promote her clothing line on Thursday, but in turn got slammed on Twitter for being, what some tweets claimed, a little bit out of it.

The social media firestorm called attention to how the mother-of-two was promoting her "Kiss Me" super-skinny gray jeans alongside host Colleen Lopez.

Simpson complimented her sister, Ashlee Simpson, while talking about the pants, but many Twitter users saw this as rambling, pointing out that she was swaying and stumbling back and forth.

"Ashlee is, like, the best at wearing gray," Simpson said, adding, "Like, she's very rock 'n' roll, but there's something about a gray, that's, like, sexy."

She continued, "Maybe it's her and her husband (Evan Ross), they share jeans. ...I have no idea. ...I dunno, there's just something hot about them."

Simpson's mother Tina later took over the on-camera duties.

The 35-year-old's behavior quickly became a trending topic, with many accusing her of being "drunk" and/or "high."

"My friend just alerted me to Jessica Simpson on HSN...she's drunk," one tweet read. "It's awesome."

Another message said: "I was changing channels and seen @JessicaSimpson is on #hsn so I watched for a couple minutes. Idk how she's a business woman. She seems stoned!"

And the tweets didn't stop there:

Is anyone else watching Jessica Simpson on hsn? Is she wasted? #jessicasimpson

— Kristina (@heartstrung) September 18, 2015

I've never watched @HSN before. Jessica Simpson seems wasted, so this is entertaining. #jessicaonhsn

— Erika Rains (@RainsDesign) September 18, 2015

I am 99% certain that @JessicaSimpson is 100% inebriated on @HSN right now. Wowza.

— Stefania Campioni (@Scampidino) September 18, 2015

While she's receiving a bit of backlash for her HSN appearance, it didn't seem to affect Simpson's sales. Lopez declared on Facebook that they had a "sell out show."

Thank you so much for watching tonight! Congrats to Jessica Simpson and her Mom, Tina on a sell out show!!

Posted by Colleen Lopez on HSN on Thursday, September 17, 2015HSN's Amy Morrision also didn't seem phased by Simpson's behavior and posted a pic with the star.

Look who we've got coming up tonight on @HSN! @JessicaSimpson is bringing her new fragrance #Ten to #BeautyReport! pic.twitter.com/Wj1Vnxe9oF

— Amy Morrison (@AmyMorrisonHSN) September 17, 2015

When ET spoke with Simpson earlier this month, she seemed better than ever. She even opened up as to whether she's planning on having more kids with husband Eric Johnson.