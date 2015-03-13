Jessica Simpson loves sharing sexy Instagram photos of herself posing with her husband Eric Johnson, and now says in an interview why she doesn’t see anything wrong with it. Appearing on Friday’s “Today Show,” she says she often uploads risqué pictures of them two of them because she’s “not shy to be in love with my husband.”

“Marriage is unbelievable,” continues Simpson. “I couldn’t be more in love, and he’s given me two of the best blessings I could possibly imagine.” Of course, she’s referring to her adorable kids, son Ace and daughter Maxwell. “Having a boy and a girl… I’m blessed,” says Simpson, adding, “They inspire me.”

In February, Simpson shared a few sexy Fifty Shades of Grey-themed photos she did for Valentine’s Day. “FIFTYSHADESOFJOHNSON,” she captioned one photo of the pair seductively posing for the camera. In a second image, Simpson and Johnson were seen sharing a passionate kiss. “I’m so in love with you #FIFTYSHADESOFJOHNSON,” she wrote on Instagram. In a third picture, a shirtless Johnson was seen sitting in a car with his wife’s leg wrapped around his waist.