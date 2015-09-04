Their baby boy has finally arrived! Country artist Jessie James Decker and her NFL husband Eric Decker welcomed their second child, he announced on Twitter on Sept. 4.

"Thanks for all well wishes!," Eric wrote, confirming the news. "Mama and baby boy are doing great!! Vivi is the sweetest big sister!"

Vivi, of course, is the couple's 17-month-old daughter Vivianne Rose.

Jessie has been keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy journey via social media. Earlier this week, Jessie posted an image of her belly on Instagram as she laid down. "Mornin... Hard to sleep now and contractions are intense. Got my bag packed. Ready when you are baby boy."

Fans realized it was probably go time after she posted an image from the hospital bed on Sept. 3. She captioned the snap with simply a heart emoji.

The "Eric & Jessie: Game On" stars have been married since 2013.

Jessie previously said this pregnancy was "completely different" from her first one.

"The first time I threw up every day, I was really sick, really exhausted. This one, I have more energy and I don't feel as sick, no cravings," she told People magazine in April. "The only way I really know I'm pregnant is I feel this bump growing and a baby moving around."

A few days later the couple announced that they were expecting a boy. She said, "We already knew the names before we even knew the sex of the baby."

Congrats!