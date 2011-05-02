Singer Rick Springfield Arrested for DUI
What would Jessie say?
Rick Springfield was arrested Saturday night in L.A. on suspicion of driving under the influence, TMZ reported.
The "Jessie's Girl" rocker was pulled over around 8:00 p.m. for a traffic violation -- but when officers approached the vehicle, it smelled of booze and they asked the 61-year-old to perform several field sobriety tests.
Law enforcement sources told the site that the 80's singer's blood alcohol content was at .10; .08 is the legal limit in California.
He was taken to a nearby jail, booked and released thereafter by his own recognizance.
