What would Jessie say?

Rick Springfield was arrested Saturday night in L.A. on suspicion of driving under the influence, TMZ reported.

The "Jessie's Girl" rocker was pulled over around 8:00 p.m. for a traffic violation -- but when officers approached the vehicle, it smelled of booze and they asked the 61-year-old to perform several field sobriety tests.

Law enforcement sources told the site that the 80's singer's blood alcohol content was at .10; .08 is the legal limit in California.

He was taken to a nearby jail, booked and released thereafter by his own recognizance.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Check out the best celebrity mugshots

Learn all about Springfield's music career on MSN

Find out why Flavor Flav was arrested in Vegas

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Celebrity mug shots

PHOTOS: Former teen idols, then and now